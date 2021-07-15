Court allows Police to detain murder suspect for a month





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been granted 30 days to detain Masten Milimu Wanjala.

The 20-year-old is the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of two minors from Shauri Moyo.

The investigation team, led by Corporal Kennedy Musyoki told Makadara Law Court magistrate Heston Nyaga he needed to visit the areas where the bodies were recovered, conduct an identification parade, conduct DNA of the bodies recovered among other things.

Wanjala was nabbed in Shauri Moyo on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in connection with two missing children aged 13 and 12.

According to the police report, the suspect has helped police recover the bodies of the two children.

“20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala, in a shocking revelation, admitted to having kidnapped the children and executed them in cold blood during interrogation he revealed to detectives that he executed the harmless children and dumped their bodies,” police said.

According to the DCI, the suspect earlier contacted one of the minor’s mother demanding a ransom of sh. 50,000 to secure his release.

He then reportedly contacted the other minor’s father and asked him send sh. 30,000 in ransom for his freedom.

After his arrest, detectives say Wanjala confessed to have killed other children.

He first killed two of the children in 2016 when he was just 15.