Couple shares dinner, cake, to ‘celebrate’ divorce

A Ugandan couple is the talk of town following their move to publicly celebrate their divorce in not so familiar fashion, including cutting and eating a ‘Happily divorced’ cake.

Immaculate Nantango shared the news on her Facebook page.

Alongside a lengthy post, she also shared photos of her and her ex-husband sharing a meal with a cake written: “Happily Divorced”.

She explained the move was necessary as she had to ‘celebrate’ her relationship with the father of her two handsome boys.

“Today, I choose to celebrate an end of something that resulted in two handsome boys. I celebrate friendship, co-parenting, and maturity,” she wrote.

“Seven years ago, I didn’t know we would be at this place sitting together and sharing a meal. How time heals everything,” she wrote.

Nantogo also appeared to accuse her ex-husband of betrayal, adding that accepting to forgive was not as simple.

“Deciding to let go of the hurt, betrayal, and choosing to forgive wasn’t a simple thing, but I did, and we are in the best place we could ever be,” she added.

She emphasized that divorce was not the end of life and the couple can make the most of the situation.

“I am not here to glamorize divorce but to tell anyone in a similar situation, divorce is not the end of life. You can still be civil with your ex. Life can still be beautiful, but also to let you know that God is not mad at you. Yes, he hates divorce, but he loves you so much,” she said.

The important thing is giving the children the best of life, even if the parents decide to go their way.

“No parent would want their child to endure or be killed in a relationship just for the sake of it. If we earthly parents want the best for our kids, how about God our father?

God hates divorce for what it does to people, it breaks up families, but in the midst of your divorce, you can choose to make the most out of your situation. Co-parent better. It’s all about giving your kids the best opportunities in life. Making the best decisions for them,” she concluded.