Coronavirus: KQ offers free last ride home to Kenyans in US

Kenya Airways is offering a one-way complimentary ticket to Kenyans in New York who would wish to get back home before the government’s ban on international flights takes effect on Wednesday.

Kenyan citizens in New York who are in urgent need should contact the KQ team today on telephone number +1(866)5369224.

“As our last flight departs JFK today, we are offering one-way complimentary tickets to Nairobi, to Kenyan citizens in urgent need. Please contact our team on +1(866)5369224 for more information. *All passengers will be subjected to entry/screening procedures instituted by the MOH,” tweeted Kenya Airways.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday announced the strict measures the government has put in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

One of them includes the suspension of all international flights effective Wednesday 25 at midnight. The only exception will be cargo flights and their crew must observe strict guidelines.

Government-designated facility

Those coming into the country between Sunday and Wednesday will be expected to undergo a mandatory quarantine at a government-designated facility at their own cost.

Kenyans abroad, who will not have returned before the Wednesday window closes, have been advised to observe the strict guidelines issued in the respective countries they reside in.

For its part, KQ has suspended all international passenger flights. Kenyans applauded the national flag carrier for the move:

This is the spirit. And, this is not the last flight. We shall overcome and go back to business. — eSolutions (@datalyncs) March 24, 2020

VERY PATRIOTIC of KQ! Thank you @KenyaAirways @michaelj2 @Kilavuka for offering a repatriation flight back home for our Kenyans in need!#KOT, let’s share KQ’s post widely and urgently! How fast can we get 100 LIKES🖤 for KQ✅ pic.twitter.com/7PllmyJ11f — D͎a͎v͎i͎d͎ K͎y͎a͎l͎o͎ M͎u͎s͎y͎o͎k͎a͎ |🇰🇪 (@DavidKyaloM) March 24, 2020

I heard this flight passing by my house at around 2am. Great gesture, to many more flights. — Luke (@lukesenberg) March 24, 2020

Well done KQ — Grace Okara (@GraceOkara) March 24, 2020