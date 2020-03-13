Coronavirus in Kenya: Churches, PSVs ordered to supply sanitizers

Operators of public transport vehicles will be required to regularly clean their vehicles and provide sanitizers to passengers, Transport Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said.

At the same time, churches will also be required to provide hand sanitizers to their congregants, if they wish to remain open, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

Mr Macharia said training of public transport operators will start from tomorrow Saturday between 10am and 4pm at various bus stations.

Public transport, he says, carries more than 90 percent of people.

Summoned all public transport operators

“Public transport carry more than 90% of people. That is why we summoned all public transport operators on Tuesday this week to have a special stakeholder meeting because if this sector has a serious case, every sector of the economy will be affected,” Mr Macharia said during a press conference on Friday morning.

He added: “Training at buss tops from 10am-4pm. We have listed 13 countries we consider to be high risk and reviewing them daily. That’s why we suspended the charter flights from Italy to Malindi and coast. We shall be making decisions based on an implemental based. If we were to stop flights from 115 countries that have been affected.”

Kagwe urged Kenyans to maintain a distance of at least one metre from people who are coughing. He urged those with coughs and fever as well as difficulty in breathing to stay at home.

He also announced the suspension of interschool events but said schools would remain open.

Visits to prisons has also been stopped for the next 30 days.