Coronavirus has forced me to drive myself, Murkomen laments

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has become the butt of the online jokes after whining on social media how the coronavirus pandemic had forced him to drive himself to work.

The senator said he was driving himself because he had allowed his drivers to work from home to allow for social distancing as directed by the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Considering my drivers are working from home and in the interest of ensuring that we don’t crowd Parliament, I drove myself today to and from Parliament,” he wrote.

He shared himself behind the wheel with AirPods on his ears.

The post angered most Kenyans with many wondering how driving himself became an achievement.

Maryanne Nyambura wrote, “I’m related to see this! My goodness. Did he come down to drive? A car? Himself? God bless this man with energy to step on the gas and brakes. It’s a big job to drive yourself to the office! Bless you sir.”

Tim Karanja commented, “I saw this post and showed it to my landlord, on a projector, out of joy, he told me not to pay house rent till further notice. I’m so happy, thank you so much for sharing mheshimiwa. 🤫😏☹️.”

Hon Nominated Governor posted, “Hsc Wow! Wow! Wow! I didn’t want to sound like an ambulance but Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen becomes the 1st person in the world to have ever driven himself. Congratulations! Mheshimiwa.”

“Mheshimiwa, that isn’t a big deal. Why should we be paying for your driver’s, and secretaries? You can type your own letters and file. MPs living large should be outlawed,” posted Denoo Denis Koech.

” So, one person has “drivers” yet he can do it himself. Then self driving has become an achievement much more laudable, it deserves media publicity. In fact, driving yourself to work (in a car brought, and fueled, by public funds) is more an achievement than going after looters of the dam billions,” said Mwalimu Tonney Bleah.

Kilel Stan wrote, “Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen; I’m interested to know how a driver can work from home, Mheshimiwa. I also want to release mine. Is your barber also working from home?”.

” Yaani you have many drivers while other Kenyans are praying 2 put one meal on the table? Yaani you have many drivers. Kenyan leaders should emulate leaders from the developed countries who go 2 parliament using public transport, who walks freely without bodyguards,” commented Enock Meraba.

” It is okay; driving yourself has blessed us tonight, and the whole post has gotten a vaccine for Corona,” added Mwalimu Kimathi.