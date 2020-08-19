Coronavirus claims 19 lives in 24 hours

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi during the daily briefs on Covid 19 at Afya house Nairobi on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

The health ministry reported on Wednesday reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths registered within 24 hours, raising the country’s death toll to 506.

A total of 379 Covid-19 infections were realised from 3,367, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,015.

“We have lost 19 patients today to Covid-19. One out of the 19 passed on at home. 18 out of the 19 had either hypertension or diabetes” said Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi.

From the new cases, 372 were Kenyans while seven were foreigners. A total of 223 were male and 156 were female.

Dr Mwangangi said the youngest was a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 87.

Some 244 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 17,612.

A total of 168 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 76 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

The country has so far tested a total of 402,452 samples for the coronavirus.

Nairobi registered 219 of the new cases followed by Kiambu with 40 and Uasin Gishu 28 cases.

During the Wednesday’s press briefing, Dr Mwangangi again cautioned Kenyans not to be overly optimistic that the curve was flattening.

“We are well aware that our curve has not yet flattened… we are experiencing disruptions with regards to the acquisition of reagents but this is something we are managing,” she said.