Coronavirus: Chameleone cancels Migori concert

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone has sent his apologies after failing to perform in Migori county at the weekend as scheduled.

The Badilisha hitmaker also promised to make it up to his fans in the lake region at the ‘earliest opportunity.’

“This coronavirus thing has affected everyone, including artists and aspiring politicians like myself,” explained Chameleone, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja.

“I had a show in Migori and was really looking forward to that. But it was cancelled and I am so disappointed. I am looking forward to visit the lakeside at the earliest opportunity.

“My crew has also been affected. Most of them have no income now. They cannot move. We cannot practice. I hope the situation gets better and we start working. I am also an aspiring politician and cannot meet my supporters.”

The organisers said Chameleone was set to perform at the Migori showground alongside rapper Khaligraph Jones and comedian Jalang’o.

The virus outbreak has led to Kenya and Uganda banning gatherings and closing the Malaba and Busia borders to human traffic.