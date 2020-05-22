Coronavirus cases jump to 1161 after 52 new cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Friday jumped to 1161 after 52 more people tested positive for the virus.

Of these, 23 are in Nairobi and seven in Busia. Five patients have also been discharged.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the new figure on Friday afternoon during a tour of Machakos County.

Kagwe said the number of the tests conducted so far have risen to 55,074.

The CS said Busia being a border town, is becoming a place of interest and the national government was doing everything necessary to support the county government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The issues in Busia arise because of long distance truck drivers because it is a border point.

“(The) Ministry of Health will take all measures necessary to support Busia to make sure the cases don’t shoot up,” the CS said.

“We urge the drivers to take the initiative to get testing earlier before their travelling time because you cannot travel from Mombasa if you have not tested.”

In Nairobi, Kagwe said Kibera, which has eight new cases, is becoming a worry and more containment measures are being considered.

At least 11 000, health workers across counties have been trained and 5,000 community support workers have been recruited to support them.

Kagwe said the restrictions of movement have contributed to the low numbers of Covid-19 cases in counties.

“This is, however, not to say that Machakos and other counties are safe. Keep up the hygiene level, social distance and wearing of masks,” he said. Machakos has three cases.

“If you see somebody who has been in Nairobi or Mombasa raise alarm using the Nyumba Kumi initiative.”

Kagwe said the government has noticed that people are reluctant of seeking health services for fear of contracting Covid-19.

He said there are designated Covid-19 centres in all counties and other services are ongoing in other hospitals.

Kibera has an additional eight cases and it is becoming a centre of attention, more serious measures need to be taken and we are going to do so.

The new cases in Mombasa are in – Old town, Jomvu and Mvita.