Coronavirus cases in Kenya climb to 4 – VIDEO

A fourth case of coronavirus in Kenya has been confirmed.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday said the patient travelled from London on March 8. “The patient was admitted in a private health facility,” he said.

“The latest case was confirmed on Tuesday at our national influenza laboratory,” Kagwe said.

Addressing the media, Kagwe said two out of the 22 passengers who were traced as having been on the same flight as patient zero have turned positive.

“The four (patients) are healthy and are being looked after. The search for those that the patient has been in contact with is ongoing. We continue to ask the citizens to maintain hygiene,” he said.

“Tracing of persons who could have come in contact with the patient is ongoing,” Kagwe announced while addressing the press at Afya House.

The Health CS said 25 people, who had been placed under mandatory quarantine after interacting with Kenya’s first coronavirus patient, have tested negative for the virus.

“A total of 27 people were traced after having had contact with the first patient only two of them tested positive for the virus,” said Kagwe.

Mr Kagwe said Kenya has so far tested 111 people for coronavirus at the National Influenza Laboratory and that 23 of them and turned negative.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and appreciate that this is not a joke. “Nobody should take lightly the threat to the nation.”

“In order for us not to suffer extreme economic losses, we have found ways which cargo vessels and cargo ships can enter the country provided they are sanitised,” the CS said.

Those travelling into the country must swear a legal document that they will comply with what they are supposed to do.

He added that quarantine was not a voluntary measure when Public Health Act has been invoked.

“We urge citizens to main hygiene. We have undertaken to not shaking hands. It is not an abuse of culture but the reality of the day,” said Mr Kagwe.