Corazon, Frankie reveal their unborn baby’s gender and name

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. PHOTO | COURTESY

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It have revealed the name and gender of their unborn child.

The couple is expecting a baby boy whom they have named Tayari, which means our love in Spanish and ready in Swahili.

The celebrity couple made the revelation in a three-minute video, in which Frankie also surprised Kwamboka with a cake.

GENDER REVEAL

“Gender reveal. All I need in this life of sin. PS; We were just having fun and doing this for ourselves, this video was never intended to see the light of day. At this point, we never thought we’d ever had the courage to be open about us. I just felt like sharing 🤷‍♀️” Kwamboka posted on Instagram.

The cake was divided in two, one half in blue and the other half in pink. The cake also had the names Tayari and Kesia written on each half.

Before cutting the cake, Kwamboka said that if it turns out that she is carrying a baby girl she will name her Kesia and if it’s a boy, his name will be Tayari.

Upon cutting the cake, the colour inside was blue, meaning it’s a boy.

SECRET PREGNANCY

“It’s a boy, aawww… this is what I wanted, I just didn’t want to say it,” said a teary Kwamboka.

Last month, after Nairobi News exclusively revealed that the two were expecting a baby, Kwamboka confirmed that indeed she was pregnant with Frankie’s child.

Until that point, Kwamboka and Frankie, who is the ex-husband of YouTuber Maureen Waititu, had been keeping the pregnancy a secret.

During a live Instagram session, she said she found out she was pregnant while in Diani on holiday with her mother.

“I found out that I was three weeks pregnant. When I came back to Nairobi, I bought pregnancy kits, tested myself and the results were positive,” Kwamboka said then.