Controversial businesswoman Akinyi in trouble with the police, again

Controversial businesswoman Joyce Akinyi aka Akinyi Chinedu is the news. Again. For all the wrong reasons.

This after she was involved in a verbal exchange with police officers at her famous Deep West restaurant in Nairobi West.

CURFEW RULES

Police announced on Sunday employees at Deep West restaurant in Nairobi West had been busted breaking the curfew rules put in place by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and arrested.

“Lang’ata Police officers gained entry into Deep West Club after receiving complaints from neighbours about noise and disturbance from the premises,” the police said in a statement.

“On arriving at Deep West at around 2300hrs, the officers found patrons driving into the club in contravention of the curfew rules as proscribed by the Ministry of Health and the presidential decree. Several people arrested to be arraigned in court on Monday,” the police further said.

“The arrests come after several verbal warnings to the establishment over Akinyi Chinedu to observe curfew rules and ensure strict adherence to the set of protocols and guidelines, which have repeatedly been ignored.”

PAST CONTROVERSY

A video on social media shows Akinyi hurling insults at the police and accusing the officers of destroying her property.

Akinyi has on several occasions in the past rubbed the law the wrong way.

The most infamous incident was when she physically fought her then Nigerian husband Peter Chinedu at the entertainment in 2009. Chinedu was later deported.

A few years ago she again hogged the headlines when she was arrested alongside a prominent politician in India.

She was arrested again last year after police claimed she was in possession of heroin.