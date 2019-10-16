Congratulatory tweet to women’s sevens rugby team lands Amina in big trouble

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed is facing heavy criticism from frustrated Kenyans on social media who are referring to her as a ‘specialist in sending congratulatory tweets’ to victorious national teams and athletes other than taking care of their welfare.

The CS has incurred the wrath of the sports fans after she took to Twitter to congratulate the national sevens women rugby team upon qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We celebrate the outstanding performance of the Kenya Lionesses in the just concluded Rugby Africa Championship. Congratulations on finishing second in the event and securing a slot in Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” Amina tweeted.

But Kenyans on Twitter would hear none of that, even as it emerged that the rugby team took to the pitch on an empty stomach after Amina’s ministry failed to process their allowances.

“This Sports CS should be called out. When its time to congratulate, she knows how to curate tweets. These Kenya 7s players had no money to travel to Tunisia despite the government promising them. It was the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) which gave Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Sh500,000 meaning they have to settle that debt,” Erick Njiru said.

“You know you are aware of the tribulations this team was going through and you chose not to support them. Shame on you and your Ministry,” wrote Ikua Gacheche.

“Give full support both moral and financial in all national games. I believe you have a database of all centres and management teams and their needs,” said another user.

LACK OF FUNDING

“You can do better. The government was not there to aid the team when they needed help to travel (for the tournament). They have debts to pay. The level of hypocrisy in some of your tweets is just too much. Stop the jokes,” wrote Moses Wakhisi.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Lionesses protested the lack of attention from the government upon arrival from Tunisia.

The 7s and 15s national teams have gone for three major continental and world tournaments without any support from the government.

“We surely are a forgotten lot yet the government said it would fund all the national team activities in the country. Our women teams are suffering,” said KRU chairman Oduor Gangla.

The Kenya national women football and volleyball teams have also complained of lack of funding in the recent past.

The Kenyan government is required by law to fund teams competing in international assignments.