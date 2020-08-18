Comedian Njoro takes a break from social media, heads to rehab
Former Churchill Show comedian George Maina Njoroge alias Njoro, who has been battling depression, has revealed that he is taking a break from social media.
According to a video and message posted on his Instagram page, Njoro is taking a three-month break as he goes for rehabilitation to overcome his mental health issues.
The comedian has been battling depression since last year but he only opened up last month to his colleague Zainabu Zeddy and revealed that he had attempted to take his life on more than one occasion.
Njoro said that he had lost everything and all his friends had then abandoned him, especially after his father was at the same time diagnosed with stomach cancer.
The comedian, who is famous for his Churchill Show skits, is however optimistic that he will beat the condition.
“I believe I’m gonna beat this & you’ll see me very very soon after I’m done with the treatment.” He said.
Njoro painfully narrated to Zeddy how a truck driver saved his life after realising he was about to commit suicide by driving off a cliff at the Rift Valley viewpoint in Limuru.
He said this happened when his mental health issue worsened in November 2019 and the driver intervened on seeing him praying inside the parked car at the edge of the cliff.
“As I was praying he silently attached a towing belt to the car and when I was done with my final prayer, I stepped on the gas but the car never moved an inch,” he narrated.
It’s about time …..In weeks which turned into months, I have been fighting or rather kung’ang’ana na depression. It’s real guys, it kills you inside & without you knowing you loose yourself, the people you love, friends and so many other things. It makes you become very useless & life lucks meaning. I am there but I thank God He’s taking me out of it. @mwalimuchurchill, I want to thank you for the greatest opportunity that you gave me & to everyone that believed in me, I’m so grateful. Guys, I will be away for sometime, for treatment (1-3mnths) coz my “engine”( brain) is not okay. No matter how good a car is, without an engine hakuna gari. I believe I’m gonna beat this & you’ll see me very very soon after I’m done with the treatment . For now, I’ll take any prayer you’ll send my way and financial support to .0746 426336It will go a long way! I have faith that this mountain shall move out of my way by God’s Grace and your support. I will be offline but I will be coming on Instagram live every Saturday 8pm to update you on how am doing with the treatment. Once again I thank you so much and God bless you @zainabuzeddy Asante Sana