Comedian Njoro takes a break from social media, heads to rehab





Former Churchill Show comedian George Maina Njoroge alias Njoro, who has been battling depression, has revealed that he is taking a break from social media.

According to a video and message posted on his Instagram page, Njoro is taking a three-month break as he goes for rehabilitation to overcome his mental health issues.

“Guys, I will be away for some time, for treatment (1-3mnths) coz my “engine”( brain) is not okay. No matter how good a car is, without an engine hakuna gari. I will be offline but I will be coming on Instagram live every Saturday at 8 pm to update you on how I am doing with the treatment,” Njoro wrote.



The comedian has been battling depression since last year but he only opened up last month to his colleague Zainabu Zeddy and revealed that he had attempted to take his life on more than one occasion.

“It’s about time …..In weeks which turned into months, I have been fighting or rather kung’ang’ana na depression. It’s real guys, it kills you inside & without you knowing you loose yourself, the people you love, friends and so many other things. It makes you become very useless & life lucks meaning.” He added.



Njoro said that he had lost everything and all his friends had then abandoned him, especially after his father was at the same time diagnosed with stomach cancer.



The comedian, who is famous for his Churchill Show skits, is however optimistic that he will beat the condition.



“I believe I’m gonna beat this & you’ll see me very very soon after I’m done with the treatment.” He said.



For prayers and financial support you can reach the comedian on 0746 426336. He expressed gratitude to Zainabu who is the only comedian who rushed to his aid and visited him months after he was forced to move back to his parents’ house in Nakuru.



Njoro painfully narrated to Zeddy how a truck driver saved his life after realising he was about to commit suicide by driving off a cliff at the Rift Valley viewpoint in Limuru.



He said this happened when his mental health issue worsened in November 2019 and the driver intervened on seeing him praying inside the parked car at the edge of the cliff.