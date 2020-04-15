Comedian Mulamwah gets rebuke, sympathy in equal measure after ‘quitting’ social media over cyberbullying

Online funnyman Kendrick Mulamwah on Monday threw in the towel and said he had abandoned online comedy after being mercilessly trolled on social media.

In a post, Mulamwah, who rose to fame thanks to Instagram skits, said his life was filled with constant attacks, rebuke and trolling since he joined the entertainment industry and set ablaze his signature shirt, which he often wears during his skits.

The comedian said that trolls were doing more harm to his life than good and had left him fatherless after losing his child at 3 months due to stress reportedly caused by cyber bullies.

“I wasn’t here for fame and bad blood but for fun…To those who always wished the worst for me I hope y’all happy now, the stage is all yours. My prayer is that no one else goes through the same again,” he wrote.

He added: “I once posted @carrol_sonie while in a hospital bed, we had just lost our baby at 3 months following stress after being trolled online. I have never been the same since then,” he lamented.

Mulamwah also took time to apologise to all those who looked up to him but urged them to continue with their journey.

“We shall still meet on different entertainment platforms, social media ADS and product campaigns too,” he wrote.

After his post, hundreds of top comedians in the country and his followers on Twitter and Instagram came to offer him advice and urging him to fight on to surmount the hurdles.

“Small bro, no one promised you it was going to be easy but nobody says that you can’t overcome it as well, man was made to talk but whether it’s positive or negative was left to man to decided but hey good news is only God is the author of your destiny and many great stories are made out of people like you and I, wake up tomorrow smile and ask yourself why you have been doing it in the first place. You must go back!! Change the clothes if you have to!!” said comedian Dr Ofweneke

“Now this is the real definition of trying to make everyone happy… huwezi.. hata ukifanya nini hawatakupenda… sisi tuko mpaka na members of the family wenye tunasaidia na school fees na rent, Marafiki wenye tulileta Nairobi wengine tunazunguka nao tukifikiri ni watu but bado wanasema tutaisha coz hawaonangi kenye tunafanya ya maana na usanii. Wacha ujinga nunua nguo ingine kuja tufanye comedy Nairobi city,” wrote Dj Shiti.

Jalongo had a few words of wisdom and wrote: “Kijana kesho ukiamka enda sokoni uchukue nguo ingine kazi iendelee. You can’t make everyone happy! Even Jesus was crucified!! I know sometimes it really hurts but truth is no one has ever made it without haters!! Sisi sikuizi tumezoea hadi tusipotukanwa tunashangaa nini mbaya!!….Harden up son! Nobody said it will be easy! Hakuna kutoroka!! Twende kazi!!”

Another comic, Teacher Wanjiku said, “From the comments, you have plenty of advice that i think you should follow if you choose to. What you should be thinking about right now is ‘video yangu next content ni gani’ kazi lazima iendeleee, it must go on.”

But a section of Kenyans on Twitter were having none of what they termed as antics and pretense, accusing him of being one of the biggest bullies on social media.

Radio presenter Kamene Goro did not mince her words and narrated how the comedian once trolled her terming his current stance on bullying as hypocritical.

“This is some hypocritical nonsense. Personally, Mulamwah is the biggest bully I have ever met! I have been in this industry for 8 years very few people can bully me. Mulamwah bullied me online. So I posted a picture with Ronoh and we were sitting at the swimming pool rooftop at my place. Mulamwah comes to the comment section and said if the two of us get into the pool, all the water pours out,” she said.

Other Kenyans dug into the archives and dug out posts by the comedian on various social media platforms trolling people, some which Nairobi News cannot publish.

One Malik 88 wrote and shared a screenshot of what the comedian had written, “To the TV stations that are planning to interview #mulamwah about bullying, Don’t forget to ask him the following, just a few to mention…..then chase him and call the police.”

“Mulamwa once told my Android friend that hao followers wake hata wakigeuzwa kuwa doo na wakuwe multiplied by 1000 bado hawezi manage kubuy Iphone. My friend almost died of depression, i told him pole. But for Mulamwa, my word to you, always be NICE. It costs nothing!” Eugine Ongeri shared.

Peter Mwangi also shared a screenshot of what Mulamwah had said and captioned it, “Mulamwah is the author to his own misfortunes” #Mulamwah yesterday tweeted ati hawezi dress kama wamama which we all know alikuwa anadirect that tweet to Flaqo then went ahead and deleted the tweet after kujua hajafanya poa, now the guy is seeking sympathy,.OK nice good.”

Mulamwah trended on Twitter for the better part of Monday and Tuesday as those for and against him traded words, but it remains unclear if he left comedy for good.