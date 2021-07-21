Comedian Hamo buys baby mama piece of land





Comedian Herman Kago appears to be doing all he can to make up with baby mama Stella Bunei after a recent public spat.

This is after Kago, real name Professor Hamo, bought Bunei, also a comedian who uses the stage name Jemutai, a piece of land to build their family home.

Via a post on Instagram, Hamo shared a picture of himself and Jemutai while holding the title deed of the land.

Hamo, who’s sired two children with Jemutai, also assured her he wanted his family together and happy.

“I know we’ve been through a lot, but it’s not how we start, but how we finish that matters; it took time for you to believe that I wanted my family to be together and happy, it’s still a work in progress, but this is a start. I can build a house; you’ll definitely make it a home,” he explained on the social media platform.

Excited, Jemutai also shared the same picture with the caption, “See God🙏 Thank you 😊 my heart is full. Let’s build a home.”

Hamo and Jemutai, who met during their performances on the Churchill Show program, recently exchanged not-so-pleasant words on social media where she accused him of among others, being a deadbeat dad.