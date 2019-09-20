Come-we-stay unions more popular among youth, survey reveals

A majority of young people who get married with a lot of fanfare end up in unhappy unions compared to those in come-we-stay marriages, a recent survey has revealed.

As a result, these unhappy couples ultimately think marriage is not important, despite having got married at the “right age”.

Today’s young people treasure good health and are taking more vegetables and fruits.

They are also finding love and friends on the internet and their ideal drug is bhang, which they say is cheaper and more potent than the traditional mix of alcohol and cigarettes.

Mr Maina Junior, an associate researcher at Consumer Insight, said the survey titled “Study on Youth of Kenya”, whose findings were released Thursday, was conducted in 16 counties and sampled 1,634 youths across all socioeconomic classes, aged between 13 and 30.

It was done in a span of three years – 2017 to 2019 – using in-home random surveys.

“The report found that most young people feel the ideal age for marriage is 27 to 29 and that the most ideal ceremony is religious rites, complete with a reception.

“Ironically, couples from humble backgrounds have a higher opinion of marriage than their rich counterparts,” said Mr Maina.

The research looked into the attitudes and lifestyles of Kenya’s youth with a focus on their consumption behaviour, perception of culture, fears, priorities and use of drugs, among others.

Their reactions to these subjects vary according to gender, geographical region, economic status and level of education.

For example, when it comes to ideas and ideals about customs and tradition, there seems to be a significant divide between young men and women, with men being more likely to stick to old notions about tradition.