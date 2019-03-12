Come for your sex toys and Viagra or we destroy them – KRA





Kenya Revenue Authority has issued a 30-day ultimatum to owners of sex toys, Viagra and pornographic materials that were abandoned at the Eldoret International airport to go and collect them or they will be destroyed.

The taxman issued a Kenya Gazette noticed published last Friday giving the unidentified traders up to April 17, 2019 to lodge their claim and pay for their goods or they will be disposed of.

The chief manager in charge of Rift Valley, Simon Luseno said KRA customs department had in its possession sex toys, 6,000 tablets of the enhancement pill Vigrx Plus, 35 pieces of Viagra (50mg), nine pieces of Cialis (20mg), Magic Chocolate Vimas, pornographic materials, dildos, vibrators and arousal creams, that have been abandoned at the airport.

The assorted goods had all been imported and were destined for Nakuru, according to the published Notice.

“Notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, Eldoret and Nakuru within thirty (30) days of the notice, they will be treated as abandoned and will be disposed of by crushing on April 17, 2019” read the statement from KRA.

Other goods set for destruction includes a Toyota Carina saloon registered in Uganda reportedly owned by an MP from Nakuru County which lacked proper documentary evidence of having paid duty to allow it to continue using Kenyan roads.