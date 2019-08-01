Collymore, Ken Okoth, Arunga, Cancer top July Google search in Kenya

Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore was the number one trending search on Google in Kenya in the month of July.

The Guyanese-born British businessman served as the boss of the telco for 9 years before succumbing to cancer on the morning of 1st July 2019.

The top 10 searches were dominated by prominent Kenyan personalities who passed on in July, including Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge.

However, the football match between Everton and Kariobangi Sharks came second. Sharks beat the English Premier League team on penalties and won the SportPesa Cup at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani.

The third trending item was Ken Okoth, who died last weekend at the Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with colon cancer.

FACEAPP

Former KTN news anchor Esther Arunga was fourth after she was sentenced to 10 months jail probation in a case involving the death of her son.

Arunga is said to have lied about the circumstances under which her son suffered fatal injuries at a family home where she lived with her husband, Quincy Timberlake, in Brisbane, Australia, in June 2014.

The fifth trending item was the FaceApp application. FaceApp is a free app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store with an age filter that makes people in photos look much older.

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidikia came in sixth. Vera who has been very vocal about using skin lightening products shocked Kenyans after she posted a picture of herself looking darker than usual.

CANCER DEATHS

Cancer was the seventh trending search. This is after several prominent people in Kenya succumbed to the disease, which has now become the third leading cause of death in Kenya.

Kirinyaga governor, Anne Waiguru, who tied the knot to city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, and her wedding was the eighth trending search.

Sodium Metabisulfite made to number nine after a detailed expose by NTV’s Dennis Okari revealed how supermarkets and butchers were selling meat laced with it.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament, which concluded in July with the final game between Senegal and Algeria, rounded up the top 10 listing.

Here are other top searches that Kenyans looked for in the month of July.

Trending Personalities

1. Bob Collymore

2. Ukur Yatani

3. Ken Okoth

4. Esther Arunga

5. Cameron Boyce

6. Wambui Kamiru

7. Henry Rotich

8. Dennis Itumbi

9. Micheal Joseph

10. Joe Kadenge

Top “How to” Searches

1. How to make money online

2. How to write a CV

3. How to write an application letter

4. How to take care of a phone

5. How to bake a cake

6. How to make pilau

7. How to create a website

8. How to check NHIF status

9. How to get a baby boy

10. How to download videos from YouTube