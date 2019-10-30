Colleagues, leaders shower Hussein Mohamed with warm farewell messages

TV journalist Hussein Mohamed on Tuesday night hosted his last show on Citizen TV after 10 years at the Royal Media Services-owned station.

Hussein has been hosting the popular News Night show every Tuesday, before which he hosted the Big Question news segment where he interviewed the who is who in the Kenyan politician arena.

During his last show, his interview with Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi ended abruptly after his colleagues walked into the set and interrupted the interview.

Willys Raburu then shared a short video from various politicians who had the opportunity to be hosted by Hussein on his show.

An emotional Hussein watched the videos with a smile every as he listened to farewell messages from leaders who wished him well in his next step in life.

The video started with RMS Managing Director Wachira Waruru heaping praise on the anchor.

“You and I have spoken a lot about your departure and you know how much we as a company have valued your contribution. You are a hard worker, committed and above all a man of integrity. I believe as you progress in the future you will do well. All the best Hussein,” Waruru said.

Former RMS Chief of Staff and current Lands Cabinet Secretary, Farida Karoney also had a special message for Hussein.

“My heart swells with pride watching how much he has grown in a short 10 years. Wherever he is going, he should remember that excellent work will speak eloquently. He is talented and does not need luck but good luck, read the Message from his former boss,” Karoney said.

Willis Raburu in his message shared how Hussein would pick and drop him home when he was an intern.

“You used to drop me home, buy me pizza and make sure niko sawa. Wewe ndio umecontribute kwa kuongeza hii kilo,” Raburu said jokingly.

Sports journalist Mike Okinyi remembered when the anchor hosted sports news but he disappeared from their desk.

“And your star just grew from there. We knew you were destined for greatness,” Okinyi said.

Presenter Sam Gituku lauded the political host for his outgoing nature and his tough stance on integrity.

“Not many people had the pleasure of working with Mohamed. There is no thorough profession like you. I am disappointed but I know you are going to shine,” Francis Gachuri said.

Celebrated news anchor Jeff Koinange and his co-host on Hot 96 breakfast show Prof Hamo assured Hussein a place when he changes his mind and decides to come back

“You are the best of the best and we wish you all our luck and we will be with you and if you plan to come back anytime, you will be welcome. This is your home and we will miss you,” Koinange, said

At the end of the video, Hussein emotionally thanked everyone who was part of his 10 years in the media.

“I am very humbled and I thank you all for all the messages. Now know you were never angry with me. My decision to quit was never personal,” he said.

Political leaders, some of whom were regular guests on Hussein’s show, also paid glowing tribute to the news anchor.

Here are some of their messages:

Raila Odinga – ODM Party Leader: “His interviews were well researched and he was very persistent.”

Kalonzo Musyoka – Wiper Party Leader: “You have been analytical in your interview with political leaders.”

Aden Duale – Majority Leader in the National Assembly: “You have been a brand.”

John Mbadi Minority Leader in the National Assembly: “You have been very efficient and professional during your career.”

Raphael Tuju – Secretary General, Jubilee Party: “He has worked his way up from his humble beginnings.”

Anne Mumbi – Kirinyaga Governor: “You have changed the quality of interviews in the media industry.”

Sakaja Johnson – Nairobi Senator: “You have distinguished yourself as a skilled journalist.”

Mutula Kilonzo Jr – Makueni Senator: “Good work for the brilliant question you asked on topical issues during your interviews.”

Eugene Wamalwa – Devolution CS: “Thank you for making us sweat during the interview and for your professionalism,”

Naisula Lesuuda – MP Samburu West: You have been an excellent journalist.”

Sabina Chege Woman Rep Murang’a, “You have done a wonderful job for this nation”.

Babu Owino – MP Embakasi East: “You made it, you did it and you are so courageous.”