Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking her Insta stories to ‘The Sun’

The wives of two senior English footballers, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, have been involved in a public spat on social media.

The tiff revolves around claims by Coleen Rooney that Rebekah Vardy has been stalking her on Instagram and selling story tips to the preying tabloids.

It all started when Coleen took to Twitter and alleged that Rebekah had been leaking stories on the Rooney family’s private life to The Sun.

“Over the past five months, I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into The Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did. I (had) blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except Rebekah Vardy,” Coheen said.

To this Rebekah responded by saying that she doesn’t have to sell stories of the Rooney family to the media because she ‘doesn’t need the money’, which is a fair assessment considering her husbands takes home an estimated Sh20 million each week.

“I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money (so) what would I gain from selling stories on you? I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this,” she said.

Rebekah has also suggested that her account might have been hacked.