CNN’s Richard Quest catches coronavirus

By Amina Wako April 21st, 2020 1 min read

Richard Quest, a long-serving CNN contributor and host of the network’s show “Quest Means Business,” has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Yep, I’ve got a positive diagnosis for Covid-19,” he said.

“I am grateful and thankful that I don’t seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others. I just have a nasty cough, which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, you haven’t heard me too much spluttering away,” he said while speaking to CNN.

He said he will continue with work but will have to take it slow if need be.

“I feel fine. I feel good. And there are important things that you and I need to talk about overnight. such as negative oil and the way the markets are going down and what still needs to be done.”

On Twitter, Quest wrote, “I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms — just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

Quest is the third CNN anchor to be diagnosed with Covid-19, after anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and anchor Brooke Baldwin both contracted the virus in March.

