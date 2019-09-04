Clueless KOT can’t understand why one cop marched alone after Kinoti parade

A video shared on social media page of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), on Tuesday has captured the interest of Kenyans.

The clip shows the DCI boss George Kinoti being received at the NPC main campus in Kiganjo by the commandant King’ori Mwangi and other senior officials.

He was expected to oversee the official opening ceremony for the Advance Crime Investigations course for members of Inspectorate & the NCO’s Crime Investigations Course.

#DCI Director George KINOTI being received at the NPC Main Campus~Kiganjo by the Commandant Kingori Mwangi, SAIG & other senior officers for the official opening ceremony of Advance Crime Investigations Course for members of Inspectorate & the NCO’s Crime Investigations Course. pic.twitter.com/0SvytQh2Oz — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 3, 2019

But what has Kenyans on Twitter concerned is why one member of the quarter guard platoon moves to a different direction from the rest of the group when the parade was dismissed.

In reality, one member of the quarter guard is instructed to march back to the guard room, which is supposed to be constantly manned by a police officer.

Here are some of the reactions from KOT.

But why this one officer is marching on the opposite direction? — swaleh mdoe (@swalehmdoe) September 3, 2019

Even going to heaven there is no turning back.kudos to that single officer who went his own direction. In life,don't look at the past,focus on the price that is ahead of you. — Yusufhillz (@yusufhillz) September 3, 2019

Ako moja amepelkwa na rrieng.. — Bush Master15 (@Bushmaster_15) September 3, 2019

Apo kwa 1:11 kwani kumeendaje 😂😂😂😇 pic.twitter.com/GaabXFZmbu — IamRobertKalifa (@IamRobertNjake) September 3, 2019

Question.. Why is one of the officer going the opposite direction? Is that the way its done? — mgiriama (@katana_karisa) September 3, 2019

Did one officer miss the memo, ama he was to go alone into the opposite? — COmbeta (@OmbetaC) September 3, 2019

“Following the crowd is cool if you want to go where the crowd is going. Never fear being the odd one out in order to achieve your own goals.” Rolsey — Yusufhillz (@yusufhillz) September 3, 2019