Clueless KOT can’t understand why one cop marched alone after Kinoti parade

By Sylvania Ambani September 4th, 2019 1 min read

A video shared on social media page of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), on Tuesday has captured the interest of Kenyans.

The clip shows the DCI boss George Kinoti being received at the NPC main campus in Kiganjo by the commandant King’ori Mwangi and other senior officials.

He was expected to oversee the official opening ceremony for the Advance Crime Investigations course for members of Inspectorate & the NCO’s Crime Investigations Course.

But what has Kenyans on Twitter concerned is why one member of the quarter guard platoon moves to a different direction from the rest of the group when the parade was dismissed.

In reality, one member of the quarter guard is instructed to march back to the guard room, which is supposed to be constantly manned by a police officer.

Here are some of the reactions from KOT.

