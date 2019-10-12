City woman charged with spiking man’s drink released on Sh200k bond

A 25-year-old woman on Friday denied charges of stealing Sh14,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh23,000 from her “catch” after spiking his soda.

Jackline Kendi Kalothe was charged before a Makadara law court with administering a harmful stupefying substance on Wilson Kimeu at his house in California, Eastleigh before stealing from him on September 29.

Kimeu was drinking the night at a bar on Kiambu Road with friends when Kalothe joined them.

When time for leaving came, Kalothe said she would not go home alone and settled on Kimeu who did not have a companion.

Kimeu took a taxi and they proceeded to his home at around 6am.

MCHELE

Kalothe is accused of spiking his soda with a substance informally known as mchele while they were watching TV.

Kimeu woke up at 2pm the next day to find himself alone and the door to his house open. He discovered that the woman had fled with his phone, a bracelet and Sh 14,000.

He called his friends using a neighbour’s phone but none of the friends he was drinking with on Kiambu road had Kalothe’s contacts.

Fortunately, Kalothe was spotted at a bar on Mombasa Road a few days later by one of the Kimeu’s friends who informed him.

She was arrested by security guards at the bar and upon searching her, she was allegedly found with split tablets believed to be the same ones used for stupefying. They were hidden in her private parts.

Kalothe denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Eunice Suter. She was freed on a Sh 200, 000 bond.

The hhearing starts on February 10 next year.