City residents corner burglar opening houses with ‘master keys’

A suspected burglar escaped death by a whisker in Umoja Innercore on Thursday evening after police intervened and stopped an angry mob from killing him.

The suspect was caught mastering the padlock of one of the tenants at Kirwa estate, few meters from Eastbite Supermarket in Umoja Innercore. This attracted a big crowd who started pelting him with stones.

Some of the people who were part of the crowd who attacked him claimed that he had master keys, which he uses to get into peoples houses and steal their valuables.

They claimed that incidences of theft where people lose their valuables without their houses being broken into have been rampant in the estate.

One of those who were at the scene told Nairobi News that the suspect was found with a bunch of master keys which they believed he has been using to gain access to people houses.

He was thoroughly beaten up by the mob and was rescued by officers from Tena police post who were passing by in a vehicle.

The officers rushed the suspect to Mama Lucy hospital for treatment.

Buruburu police boss Adamson Bungei was unavailable for comment on the matter by the time of publishing this story.