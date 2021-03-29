City businessman ‘Rohosafi’ proposes to socialite Amber Ray





High flying city socialite Amber Ray, real name Faith Makau, has once again gotten engaged, this time to Nairobi businessman Jamal ‘Rohosafi’ Marlow.

Marlow, who is the Matatu Operators Association chairman, proposed to the popular socialite at a private family function.

The businessman later confirmed the news on his Instagram by sharing photos of their engagement as the soon his ‘wife to be’ met his family members.

The photos were accompanied by a short caption “It’s official” to which Amber Ray reacted with three love emojis and a caption “My husband”.

Marlow and Amber had been dating for over a year before they decided to go public with their relationship in December last year.

It is not the first time Amber is getting engaged as she five year ago got hitched to another wealthy city tycoon Zaheer Jhanda and later got married to him as his second wife.

She was forced to denounce her Christian faith and converted to Islam to marry Jhanda but reverted when the marriage failed after two years.

Will the new engagement see her convert back to Islam for a second time? Time will tell.

Amber Ray came into the limelight courtesy of her lavish socialite lifestyle and she is known to date only wealthy men who can sustain her lifestyle and she is never apologetic about it.

Her social media pages are filled with her driving top of the range cars, enjoying expensive gateways, dinning in exquisite restaurants and wearing designer clothes, shoes and hand bags.