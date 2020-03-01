Citizen TV presenter under fire for labeling SDA church ‘a cult’

Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua is under fire after claiming the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church is a cult and not a religion.

In a video his posted on Facebook, Kimani revealed that he was born and raised as an Adventist and believing in the writings of Ellen White before he chose to walk away from the demonitation.

“I was born and raised SDA and now I know SDA is not a Church, SDA is a cult,” Kimani said.

“There was a path for me and I followed it diligently. And I am not saying these things from a point of ignorance, I have read every book and I am willing to sit down with anyone with an open mind,” he went on.

“I was very deep into it, I was ordained as an elder at the age of 16, a lot of people who went to Karura Adventist knew me as that guy they did not want to interact with because I was so anti-everything,” he recounted.

“I was anti-hugging, anti-sex, any kind of sex, I used to hate sex. I could not imagine that one day I would get married and have sex. For you to be an SDA, you have to read a lot. Those guys read a lot,” he said.

He further claimed that Christians who worshipped on Sunday were better off and more enlightened than those who regard Saturday as their Sabbath day.

He revealed that members of the SDA church who read most books get indoctrinated the most to the religion.

His sentiments have however not been well received on social media where he has been bashed him for the better part of Sunday.

“This is so unfortunate. I sympathize with this gentleman. If you have raised an Adventist then you know prayer. We need it now more than ever. I am a Roman Catholic but it’s very irresponsible, demeaning and out of taste for Citizen’s Kimani Mbugua to call Seventh-Day Adventist a cult. A cult is a social group with unusual religious or philosophical or spiritual beliefs. Rather false or extreme beliefs,” Stella A. Andagalu wrote.

“Mainstream Media in Kenyan is continuing to sink low day by day. First, it was on political matters but now on religion that’s a no go zone. Happy Sunday,” commented Don Bosco Ooga Gichana.

“Kimani Mbugua of Citizen TV shares his views about SDA says it’s a cult, he also says he was ordained an elder at the age of 16 at Karura SDA Church. Quick one SDA don’t ordain 16-year-olds and Hellen G White isn’t a founder of SDA,” said Lemiso Sato Emmanuel.

“First I would like to say you have great courage for speaking out on this. Second, nobody is sure about the religion he or she follows. We sometimes find ourselves in it by fate. We believe in the bible, the holy book written by humans through the power of the holy spirit. But were we there to see them being inspired by the holy spirit? No. Therefore Let people believe in what they want to believe. And I agree you have the right to your opinion,” Koi Wa Jesus posted.

“I think while you were an SDA you got caught up in… The whole Ellen G White. Just because u stopped believing in a religion doesn’t mean it’s a cult. You rightfully stopped so move on to what you want to believe in,” Rachael Ondieki commented.