Churchill Show comedian Othuol Othuol’s funeral to cost Sh1 million

Popular stand-up comedian Othuol Othuol - real name Ben Maurice Onyango - who died on Sunday at Kenyatta National Hospital. PHOTO | NATION

Churchill Show comedian Ben Maurice alias Othuol Othuol, who died on Sunday after a long struggle with Tuberculosis and brain tumor, will be buried on October 24.

In a statement released by Comedians In Kenya Society Chairman Ken Waudo, the funeral committee is looking at a budget of up to Sh1 million.

“Plans are underway to inter his body at his ancestral home in Ndere, Alego, Siaya County scheduled for 25th October 2020 and we are looking at Othuol funeral budget ranging at Sh700,000 to Sh1 million,” he said in the statement.

Waudo said the popular comedian’s remains had already been moved to Chiromo Mortuary.

Comedians, family and friends are meeting at his Kitengela home as well as at a hotel in Nairobi for burial planning purposes and to exchange condolences.

He added that there will be a fundraiser at a soon-to-be-announced date to cater for the funeral.

Othuol died at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, where he had been receiving treatment for the past two weeks.

The comedian had been in and out of hospital since last year and once sought support from the public in dealing with an undisclosed sickness and depression.

He was diagnosed with tuberculosis about 10 months ago and was admitted at KNH and discharged after six months but was earlier this year also diagnosed with brain tumor.

In June, Othuol was rushed to Kitengela Hospital after fainting at home and was later taken to KNH, treated and discharged.

He was readmitted about two weeks ago but it was not clear what he was suffering from.

He died aged 31.