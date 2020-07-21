Churchill Show comedian Njoro opens up on his battle with depression – VIDEO





Popular comedian George Njoroge alias Njoro on Monday evening opened up about his long battle with depression after ‘losing everything.’

Njoro, famous for his Churchill Show skits, opened up to his colleague Zainabu Zeddy and revealed he had attempted to take his life on more than one ocassion.

The comedian revealed that Zeddy was the first colleague in the comedy world who has visited him several months after he moved back to his parents home in Nakuru.

“I have tried to take my own life three times but by some miracle I failed in all my attempts. It must be God’s plan but truth be told, I am not well at all,” he said.

Njoro said that he had lost everything and all his friends abandoned him, especially after his father was also diagnosed with stomach cancer.

He painfully narrated how a truck driver saved his life after realising he was about to commit suicide by driving off a cliff at the Rift Valley viewpoint area in Limuru.

This, he said, happened when his mental health issue worsened in November 2019, and the driver intervened on seeing him praying inside the car parked at the edge of the cliff.

“As I was praying he silently attached a towing belt to the car and when I was done with my final prayer, I stepped on the gas but the car never moved an inch,” he narrated.

Njoro narrated that he had unsuccessfully attempted to take his life and together with Zeddy appealed to well-wishers to come to his aid.

The comedian, through the widely shared video, said access to a therapist and a job opportunity will assist him get back on his feet and stop relying on his parents.