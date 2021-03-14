Churchill, Jalang’o to mediate Omondi-Mutua stand-off over ‘Wife Material’





Media personalities Felix Odiwuor popular known as Jalang’o and Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill have been nominated to mediate the standoff between comedian Eric Omondi and the government.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB)’s Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua made the announcement on Saturday.

He also said Omondi had agreed to pull down what was deemed explicit videos on his social media platforms.

“Eric has agreed to our conditions for an out-of-court settlement. He has agreed to take down all explicit content from his social media platforms. I have appointed a Mediation Committee led by Jalang’o, Churchill, and other top artistes to meet the KFCB team and DCI on Monday,” said Mutua, in a statement on his social media pages.

Ndambuki is remembered for giving Omondi his breakthrough on his popular Churchill Live show years back.

Jalang’o, a renowned radio and TV presenter, is known to be close to Omondi since the duo’s days as colleagues at Radio Africa Group.

Omondi found himself in trouble with the authorities over his ‘Wife Material’ Show content which Mutua insists is ‘pornographic’.

He was arrested alongside his cast on Thursday and released on Friday on a Sh50,000 bond after spending the night in custody. The popular comedian has publicly apologized for the incident.

On Friday, ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, said he supported KFCB for arresting the comedian, saying the government won’t sit back and watch as young people are corrupted by sexually-explicit content produced by “so-called artists”.

The minister spoke in Naivasha, Nakuru County, where he presided over a meeting with a task force on the development of National Film Policy and Bill.

“Some artists are using the coronavirus pandemic to produce and promote illegal content. We will not relax until they (offending artists) are all arrested and convicted,” he said.