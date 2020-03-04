Chinese couple subjected to coronavirus slur by Kibera mob – VIDEO

An undated video has gone viral on social media showing an Asian man and woman nearly being assaulted in Kibera slums by a stranger who questioned if they had the dreaded coronavirus disease.

In the video, a man is heard asking the couple if “they are Corona” (sic) as the gathered crowd bursts into laughter.

“You are Corona?” the man says.

The Asian man defiantly tries to explain that they don’t have Coronavirus.

NO NO NO

This is so Wrong pic.twitter.com/XXubivICvd — 🇰🇪 Mcee AzuTopshutter 🎤 🇯🇵 (@AzuTopshutter) March 3, 2020

RACISTS REMARKS

The video has emerge just days after the Chinese Embassy in Kenya told Kenyans to desist from using racists remarks towards Chinese nationals in reference to the deadly Coronavirus scourge.

The embassy implored Kenyans to be more rational when expressing sentiments about the Chinese community in the country.

The statement came after tension gripped residents in Athi River after some of the Chinese passengers who landed in Nairobi on Wednesday quarantined themselves in the town.

On Wednesday evening, Machakos public health officials were called in to calm nerves at Sidai estate after one of the passengers sought to isolate himself there.

In another incident, the presence of the Chinese workers at the site in Hola brought anxiety and panic among the community in Kalkacha location in Galole Constituency immediately after the disease was first reported.

DEADLY VIRUS

The engineers left for Nairobi after they came under pressure from area residents and leaders who wanted them screened for Coronavirus.

At the same time, the government of Kenya has said it will arrest and prosecute those found guilty of spreading rumors about the deadly Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

The warning came after some alerts alleged that there was confirmed cases at the Kenyatta National Hospital and at Mbagathi County Hospital.

However, on Monday, Government spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said there is no reported case of Covid-19 in the country.

There have also been rumours that there are people of the Chinese origin being treated of the virus in Kenya and that the government is hiding the information from the public.

Globally, the virus has killed more than 3,100 people and infected over 90,000, but none in Kenya so far.