Nairobi News

Cheeky messages that kept Stanchart Marathon competitors going

By Keshi Ndirangu October 27th, 2019 1 min read

The 17th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which was held on Sunday morning, brought out the humorous and good-natured side of city dwellers that added an extra spice to the event.

A few placard waving fans, who were strategically positioned along the route, stole the show – at least off the course – with their cheeky messages to the competitors.

PHOTO | COURTESY
PHOTO | COURTESY

The pictures immediately went viral on social media under the hashtag #StanChartMarathon.

Most of the messages captured recent events in the country – from the exploits of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in Vienna to the endless corruption cases in Kenya.

PHOTO | COURTESY
PHOTO | COURTESY

One foreigner who spoke to Nairobi News said the messages were simply meant to motivate the participants.

Away from the fun and games on the sidelines, Brimin Kipkorir (2:10:42) and Purity Changwony Jebichi (2:30:33) emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 42km races respectively.

