Cheeky messages that kept Stanchart Marathon competitors going

The 17th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which was held on Sunday morning, brought out the humorous and good-natured side of city dwellers that added an extra spice to the event.

A few placard waving fans, who were strategically positioned along the route, stole the show – at least off the course – with their cheeky messages to the competitors.

The pictures immediately went viral on social media under the hashtag #StanChartMarathon.

Most of the messages captured recent events in the country – from the exploits of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in Vienna to the endless corruption cases in Kenya.

One foreigner who spoke to Nairobi News said the messages were simply meant to motivate the participants.

Away from the fun and games on the sidelines, Brimin Kipkorir (2:10:42) and Purity Changwony Jebichi (2:30:33) emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 42km races respectively.