Chatter as James Nyoro attends BBI rally in chopper day after swearing in

A group of Kenyans have been left bemused after newly sworn in Kiambu Governor James Nyoro made a grand entry to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Kitui.

Nyoro arrived in aboard a chopper and took centre stage during the proceedings.

In one instance, he could be seen heckling Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria as he was being ejected from the rally.

“Atolewe aende Gatundu. Anakuja Ukambani kufanya nini? Achukuliwe apelekwe huko,” shouts Governor Nyoro.

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say about the newly sworn in Governor of Kiambu County:

“James Nyoro is afraid of @HonMoses_Kuria he is shouting him down, drunk in power on the first day,” tweeted @GK_Njau.

SWORN IN

“James Nyoro a day old in office arrives in kitui aboard a chopper and is ordering the ejection of @HonMoses_Kuria,” said @mocheej.

“Governor James Nyoro is not even a day old in office but he’s already attending the BBI rallies. In kenya you only have to say Baba and you find yourself in govt… We are African and African is our business,” wrote @Troll_Pollitiks.

“Kiambu Governor James Nyoro chases away Moses Kuria from #BBIInKitui a day after being sworn in, the governor must learn to be humble or else he will be humbled in the near future,” commented @caleblangat1.

“James Nyoro has been in office for a day lakini anajisikia sukari sana. He is ordering people around in Kitui,” stated @OtotoHaron.

“Just one day after sworn in as Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro hired a chopper for the first time to attend BBI conference in Kitui County. He is accompanied with Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura among others, it’s their time to eat now,” remarked @ManderaBlogger.

“Baba Yao tried to explain to kiambu people about james nyoro watu wakalenga mambo yake. Watashangaa sana,” said @genuine_kenyan.