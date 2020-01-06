Chaos, drama as Bobi Wine is arrested in Kampala

Police in Uganda have arrested youthful opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, who is popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The singer-turned-politician was arrested on Monday by dozens of uniformed policemen in Kampala as he attempted to access a venue in the outskirts of the capital city so as to carry out public participation ahead of the country’s general elections in 2021.

UGANDAN ELECTIONS

Media reports indicate he was arrested alongside several of his aides and whisked to Kasangati Police station.

The Kyadondo East lawmaker has declared his intention of challenging President Yoweri Museveni in the elections.

He insists the public participation is provided for in the country’s constitution.

“Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act provides that anyone who aspires to become president can write to the Electoral Commission and thereafter go around the country consulting citizens about his or her intentions,” explained Bobi Wine.

BOBI WINE SUPPORTERS

One police officer told NBS TV the public participation meeting could not take place because it was to be held ‘in an open place’.

The 37-year-old’s arrest was however not without drama, as police fired several teargas canisters in the air to disperse several of his supporters.

Bobi Wine has insisted the Presidential Elections Act gives him legroom as an aspiring candidate to move across the country to consult the people on whether they should support his candidature ahead of the general elections.

Uganda’s electioneering period has in the past been marred by drama, violence and police arrests.