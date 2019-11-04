Census officials still waiting for their payments

National Population and Housing Census results were released on Monday, two months after the excises was conducted.

Hours after the report was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistic (KNBS) Director General Zachary Mwangi, netizen have taken to social media to demand the payment of the census enumerators.

FIRST PAYMENT

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News, and were part of the 2019 census, the first payment came on time through their bank accounts, although the last payment they received was in mid-October.

“During the second payments excuses started coming up, we were told there was issue with our bank accounts. Remember these are the same bank accounts they paid us our first installment,” said our source who sought anonymity.

When they kept demanding for their pay, the County Statistic Officer told them to follow up with the KNBS headquarters in Nairobi.

Those affected are ICT supervisor, content supervisor and enumerators.

LOST ACCESSORIES

The government owns them close to Sh42,000 after the first installment was done.

Others have not been paid because they lost accessories (chargers) of the gadgets they were using.

The enumerators, most of whom are youths, have vowed to camp at the CSO’s officers in their respective counties until their dues are fully paid.

“The government has yet again failed the youths, we did our part during the census and it’s unfortunate we are yet to be paid. We are tired and we now demand our pay,” said one enumerator.