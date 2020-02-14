Celebrities publicly declare their undying love on Valentine’s Day
As Kenyans celebrated Valentine’s Day in their own unique ways, celebrities were not left behind as they also commemorated the special day for lovers.
A number of Kenyan singers, DJs and media personalities took to social media dna flooded it with their adorable and well thought out love messages directed at their sweethearts.
Valentine’s Day marked on February 14 each year is a day that is majorly decorated by scenes of people in love exchanging flowers, chocolates and other special gifts as a way to display just how much love they have for each other.
Media personalities Pinky Ghelani, Jalang’o and Wahiga Mwaura, as well as gospel singer Daddy Owen and Size 8, Dj Crème de la Crème are just among the celebrities who showered their significant others with romantic messages for all their fans to see.
Below is a sample of their love displayed in words:
We just celebrated our anniversary where we loved each other’s pants off and now here’s another day to love each other again! . . . What I miss most about this day is my mum sending me flowers, she always would send us kids a reminder that she loves us. Also I guess before I got married, she never wanted her daughter to be that girl who was never remembered on Valentine’s Day. Carrying on a cool tradition, I woke up early and cut out heart shaped cards for my kids to remind them of why I value them (check out my stories) . . . The air is different this year. Do you feel it? . . Every day is an opportunity to spread love to those near and dear. I feel. . . This man though, he’s yum and, as my daughter reminded me yesterday, he does so much for me, it’s important that I celebrate him! He hates pda on social media! And even though he is asleep near me I have to wish him here first. I heart you @raj_sehmi Happy Valentines Day ♥️♥️
Happy valentine's from us !!!!! Leo kama mumekosa ebu lenga kidogo mujienjoy mission ni kaaaataaa kujam 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 welcome to the dine with the murayas tonight at Emory hotel kileleshwa……… charges are VIP 7k and VVIP 10K PAY VIA PAY BILL NUMBER 508885 ACCOUNT 8888 CALL 0790311113