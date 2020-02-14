Celebrities publicly declare their undying love on Valentine’s Day

As Kenyans celebrated Valentine’s Day in their own unique ways, celebrities were not left behind as they also commemorated the special day for lovers.

A number of Kenyan singers, DJs and media personalities took to social media dna flooded it with their adorable and well thought out love messages directed at their sweethearts.

Valentine’s Day marked on February 14 each year is a day that is majorly decorated by scenes of people in love exchanging flowers, chocolates and other special gifts as a way to display just how much love they have for each other.

Media personalities Pinky Ghelani, Jalang’o and Wahiga Mwaura, as well as gospel singer Daddy Owen and Size 8, Dj Crème de la Crème are just among the celebrities who showered their significant others with romantic messages for all their fans to see.

Below is a sample of their love displayed in words: