Catholic Archbishop gives away fuel guzzler which Ruto gifted him

Deputy President William Ruto gifts new Kisumu Catholic Archbishop Rev Philip Anyolo with a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero during the clergyman's installation ceremony in Kisumu . PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kisumu Diocese Archbishop Philip Anyolo has confirmed that the Sh4 million Mitsubishi Pajero SUV gifted to him by Deputy President William Ruto is no longer in his possession.

The fuel guzzler which the clergyman received from the DP as gift during his installation ceremony in Kisumu early January, has been reportedly given away following the orders of Pope Francis.

Speaking to Citizen on Saturday in Nyeri, Archbishop Anyolo said by the time the DP was gifting him the sports utility vehicle (SUV) he was already ‘contented’.

Bishop Anyolo said he donated the vehicle to another institution, which needed service of the vehicle more.

“The institution where I donated the Pajero is free to sell the vehicle and use proceeds from the sale to better the society,” said Archbishop Anyolo.