Caroline Mwatha tribute concert happening in Dandora





Dandora Community Justice Centre will on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm hold a tribute concert for Caroline Mwatha Ochieng’.

During the concert, there will be a live graffiti installation of Caroline at the center.

Last week after the activist community learned of her death, a graffiti of Caroline was installed on the walls on Dandora Community Justice Centre next to that of Thomas Sankara.

Sankara, a former president of Burkina Faso, remains Africa’s most inspirational revolutionary leader, 32 years after his assassination.

BURIAL DATE

Among the performers during the concert will be Micko Migra, Javan the poet, Mathare Social Justice Center dancers, Dash Jonte and many other.

The artistes on the list are part of justice centers in the informal settlement in Nairobi.

Caroline’s burial has been set for Saturday February 23, 2019 in Asembo bay, Siaya County.

Caroline’s body was found at the City Mortuary this week after word of her disappearance was shared on social media.

According to the post-mortem results, Caroline died of excessive bleeding from a ruptured uterus after a botched abortion.