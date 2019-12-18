Candidates who performed dismally in class eight but excelled in KCSE exams

Students who scored low marks in class eight, only to improve significantly at the end of their secondary school education, were mentioned for special recognition on Wednesday during the announcement of the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

While making the announcement, Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof George Magoha, took the time to celebrate and mention some of these students by name.

Prof Magoha said the society should remove the myth that if one gets marks that are below 300 then they are condemned.

“We should go back and encourage those children to go to school and study without prejudice,” Prof Magoha said.

Those mentioned included Kinywa Milka Wanjiru who scored 179 KCPE and proceeded to Gathara Secondary School and managed a B- in KCSE.

Others mentioned are Munywoki Mwikali (199) who attended Mama Malia Secondary School and scored B- and Sharon Kepkoech (183) who went to Saire Secondary School and came out with C+.

Also named for special recognition are Joseph Mwangi (193) who attained C+ at Mukui Secondary School C+, Mureti Timothy (194) who scored C+ at Kirindara Mixed Secondary School and Mbugua Macharia of Kiambaa Mixed Secondary School who scored C+ in KCSE.