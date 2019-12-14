Buju Banton to perform in Kenya on New Year’s Eve

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Mark Anthony Myrie, popularly known as Buju Banton, is set to perform in Mombasa on December 31, in the long awaited concert.

Buju was released from prison on December 8, 2018 after spending seven years behind bars for drug-related charges.

His first show was held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on March 16, 2019 and he has been on an elaborate tour dubbed “Long Walk To Freedom” since then performing in various countries.

This will be Buju’s first time to perform in Africa and he does not come cheap and NRG Radio seemed to have opened the cheque book and tied him down to perform at the Mombasa Sports Club on New Year’s eve.

An excited NRG took to twitter to announce the development once they pinned the reggae icon down:

To all the lovers of DANCEHALL and REGGAE, @bujubanton will be headlining the #NRGWaveFestival in Mombasa. This is a MUST attend. Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/7uB0DXP43F. 🔥💃🕺 #BujuBantonInKenya pic.twitter.com/voemFtRlLc — NRG Radio (@NRGRadioKenya) December 13, 2019

Buju is a veteran in the industry and his album Before the Dawn won a Grammy award for the best reggae album in 2011.

He has 10 albums under his belt and is famous for various singles most notably Hills and Valleys, Not an Easy Road, Untold Stories, Destiny, Give I Strength and the controversial Boom Bye Bye.

Tickets for the end of year concert will set one back Sh5,000 and Sh2,000 for VIP and regular tickets respectively.