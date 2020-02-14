Buju Banton finally in Kenya ahead of his weekend show at KICC – VIDEO

Reggae and dancehall artiste Buju Banton finally landed in Kenya on Thursday evening ahead of his much anticipated show at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) ground on Saturday evening.

Banton was scheduled to perform last Saturday but was rescheduled to allow Kenyans to go for the public viewing of the body of the late retired President Daniel arap Moi at the Parliament Buildings, adjacent to the concert venue.

This will be the jamaican star’s first show in Africa after he was released from jail late in 2018 and he expressed his excitement at the trip upon landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“I have been really looking forward to coming to Kenya and it has been a long wait but I am finally here. I am very happy and looking forward to having a nice time,” he told an excited crowd that had gathered to welcome him at the airport.

An array of reggae stars have been lined up to curtain raise for Banton among them DJ Kriss Darlin, DJ Moh, MC Teargas, while media personality Njambi Koikai is the official mcee for the event.