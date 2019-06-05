No more bromantic UhuRuto Eid messages

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in present and past Eid-ul-Fitr messages published in the media. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The bromance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has fizzled so much so that each of them on Wednesday shared separate Eid-ul-Fitr messages, as opposed to previous years when they famously published shared messages.

The President’s full page message published on the local dailies on Wednesday bore his image only and a lengthy message to the nation and Muslim faithfuls.

This is in sharp contrast from previous messages on such occasions which have had the pictures of the president and his deputy.

The president’s message also bore a singular reference stating, “I wish” as opposed to past messages that were authored in plural.

On his part, Dr Ruto chose to convey his goodwill message to Muslims through his official Twitter handle.

His message too, only had his image but interestingly bore a plural reference, “We wish…”

In previous years Eid-ul-Fitr messages were designed with a Presidency seal and bore both Kenyatta’s and Ruto’s photos with the message in plural reference, as was the case last year.