No more bromantic UhuRuto Eid messages

By Evelyne Musambi June 5th, 2019 1 min read

The bromance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has fizzled so much so that each of them on Wednesday shared separate Eid-ul-Fitr messages, as opposed to previous years when they famously published shared messages.

The President’s full page message published on the local dailies on Wednesday bore his image only and a lengthy message to the nation and Muslim faithfuls.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's full page Eid-ul-Fitr message published on the dailies on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. PHOTO | NATION
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s full page Eid-ul-Fitr message published on the dailies on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. PHOTO | NATION

This is in sharp contrast from previous messages on such occasions which have had the pictures of the president and his deputy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's and William Ruto's full page Eid-ul-Fitr message published on the dailies in 2017. PHOTO | NATION
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s and William Ruto’s full page Eid-ul-Fitr message published on the dailies in 2017. PHOTO | NATION

The president’s message also bore a singular reference stating, “I wish” as opposed to past messages that were authored in plural.

On his part, Dr Ruto chose to convey his goodwill message to Muslims through his official Twitter handle.

His message too, only had his image but interestingly bore a plural reference, “We wish…”

In previous years Eid-ul-Fitr messages were designed with a Presidency seal and bore both Kenyatta’s and Ruto’s photos with the message in plural reference, as was the case last year.

