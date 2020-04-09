‘Broke’ Semelang’o contributes Sh25 million towards vulnerable families

Flamboyant businessman Gor Semelang’o appears to have shaken off his recent financial troubles.

So much so that he has pledged Sh25 million towards assisting the vulnerable families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a personal sacrifice during this coronavirus crisis. I will work with provincial administrators and community leaders in the exercise. It will begin on Thursday in Nairobi County,” he said on Facebook.

The cash, he said, will aid in payment of rent and provision of basic commodities including food and soap.

“I have decided to donate Sh25 million to support vulnerable families in slum areas within Nairobi and parts of Nyanza region,” he explained.

“Part of the money will be used to pay rent for those paying below Sh5000 within Nairobi informal settlements (like) Mathare, Kibra and Ngomongo. The rest of the money will purchase a family unga, cooking oil, rice, salt, soap, etc,” he added.

The development highlights a significant change of fortune for Semelang’o, considering he was recently committed to civil jail for failing to pay up a Sh3 million debt.