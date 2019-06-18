Boy child ‘cursing’ newly-introduced reverse call, slay queens ‘rejoice’





It appears Safaricom’s newly-introduced feature which will allow callers to transfer the cost of a call to the receiver has not gone down well with the men.

Safaricom made the announcement on Tuesday, explaining that subscribers who want to use the new service will be required to add ‘#’ before the number they are calling.

The receiver will then get the call but first hear a voice prompt alerting them that they will be billed for the call at the normal call rates.

‘ATTACK’ ON BOY CHILD

Once they pick the call, they will receive a voice prompt asking them to key in “1” to accept the reverse call or “2” to decline but it will not work if the person being called lacks airtime.

The service is only available for on-net calls and will not be applicable for off-net, roaming and international calls.

Well, most men feel that the new feature is more to their disadvantage and that slay queens will ‘unleash’ it on them.

In fact, some are claiming that it was an ‘attack’ on the boy child.

Boy Child after realizing the effects of this Reverse call feature…

We’re headed for a peaceful protest at Safaricom headquarters… The protest: PROTECT BOY CHILD ECONOMY… pic.twitter.com/8TZrenZCxO — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) June 18, 2019

Today we celebrate the death of ‘Nitumie Credo’ after the introduction of Reverse Call. Kudos Safaricom😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sxSvces1oA — Denogrant (@Denogrant_) June 18, 2019

How many people believe this Reverse Call feature by Safaricom is a tool by the devil to finish men…. The ayes have it…! pic.twitter.com/Ru9NCMmaiQ — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) June 18, 2019

Vile slay queens watakimbilia hiyo option ya reverse call 😅#Safaricom pic.twitter.com/WWQbp5QqQ1 — Eden Hazard (@waltermurimi92) June 18, 2019