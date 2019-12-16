Boniface Mwangi standing with King Kaka following Waiguru’s lawsuit threat

Fiery activist Boniface Mwangi has responded to Governor Anne Waiguru’s threat to sue rapper King Kaka (Kennedy Ombima) for defaming her in his hard-hitting latest composition Wajinga Nyinyi.

Under the hashtag #IstandWithKingKaka, Mwangi has called on the public to support the artiste for speaking truth to power.

Mwangi made the call on Twitter on Monday evening shortly after the governor, through Kiragu Wathuta and Company Advocates, demanded that King Kaka pulls down Wajinga Nyinyi.

In her demand letter Waiguru has also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to King Kaka to offer a full unconditional admission of liability in writing.

According to the governor, the artiste made reference to her in the song in a highly defamatory way, which depicts her as extremely corrupt and has been engaged in the theft of public funds at NYS, which she states is not true.

But Mwangi, whose activism has many a times rubbed the political class the wrong way, is now mobilizing the public to stand with King Kaka on this matter.

“Let’s all tweet #IstandWithKingKaka and tag Waiguru so she knows WE SHALL NOT LET HER INTIMIDATE King Kaka!,” Mwangi tweeted.

Governor @AnneWaiguru has threatened to sue @RabbitTheKing because of #WajingaNyinyi poetry piece. It’s important we support Kaka Sungura for speaking truth to power. Let’s all tweet #IstandWithKingKaka and tag Waiguru so she knows WE SHALL NOT LET HER INTIMIDATE King Kaka! https://t.co/0zk1OOJg5J pic.twitter.com/XhGCR15fIn — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 16, 2019

When Wajinga Nyinyi was released on Saturday Mwangi was among prominent public figures who applauded King Kaka’s courage and creativity.

“Wajinga Nyinyi by @RabbitTheKing. Moto sana. Amesema ukweli mtupu! Tazama. Skiza. Elewa. #KingKaka #WajingaNyinyi,” Mwangi tweeted.