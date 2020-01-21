Boniface Mwangi blocks another ‘VIP’ vehicle driven on wrong side – VIDEO

Activist and photojournalist Boniface Mwangi was on Tuesday morning hailed as a hero after he recorded and shared a video of himself, yet again, refusing to give way to a VIP motorcade that being driven on the wrong side.

In the video, the three-vehicle convoy is seen being driven toward oncoming traffic along Lang’ata Road.

The VIP being driven in a Toyota Prado, registration number GKB 970R, was being escorted by three vehicles including a police car.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Mwangi advised motorists to stay put but make sure they lock their vehicles during such a confirmation.

“Legally, you’re not breaking any law and you can’t be arrested. The best way to be safe, is to always lock your doors, and if possible record everything. You lock the doors because Kenya police officers behave like criminals, they can snatch your car keys, phone or even assault you. It’s not worth taking that risk. Lock your car, roll your windows up, stay put and record their impunity,” advised Mwangi.

DAMAGED

“In case your vehicle is damaged during the confrontation with the security detail of the VIPs, Mwangi advices one not to leave the scene and make sure you record everything during the incident. First time you do it, it’s scary, VIP cops are bullies but they can’t touch you. In case they damage your car, they will flee the scene of crime, don’t leave, wait for the traffic police to arrive.”

According to Mwangi, road users should only give way to emergency vehicles including fire engines and ambulances.

“If the officer is breaking the law, by driving on the wrong side and it’s not an emergency, you have a moral and legal right to defy him. The police aren’t the law, the law is the law,” he said.

He further asked Kenyans to play their part in the fight against impunity.

“We must fight the impunity in our country by doing the little things we can. You refusing to give way to an entitled VIP on the wrong side of the road is your act of courage. One day we shall win. Keep On,” he added.

This is not the first time photographer-cum-activist has blocked a VIP motorcade.