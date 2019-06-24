Watch Boniface Mwangi blocking another ‘VIP’ motorcade – VIDEO

Activist Boniface Mwangi was on Monday morning involved in a standoff with the security personnel of an unidentified ‘VIP’ when he refused to give way to the motorcade along Langata Road.

The activist captured the incident on video which he later shared on social media.

In the video, the motorcade, with sirens blaring, is seen on the wrong side of the road and directly on the lane Mwangi was using.

The photojournalist-turned-activist is heard shouting and telling the security personnel, who are seen trying to force him out of the way, to obey the law and use the right side of the road.

The activist stayed put forcing the motorcade to find other alternative lane to use.

VIP MOTORCADE

“I only give way to ambulances and fire engines. I block entitled civil servants and politicians who love to use sirens to avoid traffic. As a taxpayer, l expect the people in this big cars to follow the law and work towards solving the perennial traffic jams. @NPSOfficial_KE” Mwangi tweeted.

This is not the first time the human right activist has refused to pave way to a ‘VIP’ motorcade.

The incident comes barely a month after the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, released a 5-Category list to Get Special Clearance on Kenyan Roads.

In the directive the police boss gave list of VIPs who would be accorded special road clearance.

The IG had issued warning to vehicle which will violate the traffic regulations.

“All other vehicles including government vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow. Any Government vehicles found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law,” he said.