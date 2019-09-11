Boniface Mwangi and wife cause a stir with daring public show of affection

From heavy petting to open mouth kisses, human rights activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife Njeri have caused a stir on social media with their daring public show of affection during the just concluded 2019 Nyege Nyege festival that took place in Uganda.

The couple were among hundreds of revellers who travelled from different parts of the world for the popular festival.

Boniface went ahead to give his fans a glimpse of how the event unfolded.

However, what has startled many is how the couple paid attention to each other with little care to the crowd around them.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen seated on a swing at a garden passionately kissing.

Njeri has one of her legs resting on her husband’s lap.

And as the day progresses, the two appear unable to keep their hands off each other.

More pictures taken at night capture the father of three topless passionately kissing his wife.

“Kiss. Command. Promise. #nyegenyegefestival,” Mwangi captioned the pictures which he shared on Instagram.

The post attracted a number of reactions from the online community who were left speechless by this other side of the activist.

“If I had a man like you I would be so happy… Men don’t like kissing in public,” Rodahdriscilah said.

“Kweli mulikuwa Nyege nyege festival,” Petercahcah stated.

“Hapa ndio watu huambiwa, “You need to get a room.” Burning spear13 wrote.

“You lived up to the name of the festival,” Mykemsanii commented.

“That wasn’t necessary for social media. Ya bedroom ikae bedroom mazeh. Apa bro umeniangusha. A pe ck would be better,” Ruechang said.

“Ha ha ha @bonifacemwangi y’all are too cute! Good to see this side of you,” Cirogithunguri replied.

Last year Mwangi revealed that he broke his virginity at the age of 14 years with his girlfriend, who is currently his wife.

His wife got pregnant and the two were kicked out from the different church organisations which they were members as sex was viewed a taboo subject at the time.