Boni Khalwale becomes butt of the joke after stones stunt in Kibra -PHOTOS + VIDEO

By Kenfrey Kiberenge November 7th, 2019 1 min read

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khwalwale on Thursday evening became the butt of online jokes after he was photographed arming himself with stones during the Kibra by-election.

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale carries stones to defend himself as rival groups engage each other at DC grounds in Kibera on November 7, 2019 during Kibra By-elections.
Photo | Jeff Angote | Nation

Khalwale, a senior politician and a medical doctor by profession, was pictured collecting stones from a ditch and posing as if ready for action.

The politician, who has been leading the campaign for Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga, was earlier in the day captured on video being stoned by some individuals in Kibra.

Kibra is a bedrock of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has backed Imran Okoth to recapture the seat for ODM.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth, Imran’s brother who succumbed to cancer earlier this year.

After the pictures went viral, people tweeted all manner of jokes.

Below are a few:

 

