Boni Khalwale becomes butt of the joke after stones stunt in Kibra -PHOTOS + VIDEO

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khwalwale on Thursday evening became the butt of online jokes after he was photographed arming himself with stones during the Kibra by-election.

Khalwale, a senior politician and a medical doctor by profession, was pictured collecting stones from a ditch and posing as if ready for action.

The politician, who has been leading the campaign for Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga, was earlier in the day captured on video being stoned by some individuals in Kibra.

Kibra is a bedrock of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has backed Imran Okoth to recapture the seat for ODM.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth, Imran’s brother who succumbed to cancer earlier this year.

After the pictures went viral, people tweeted all manner of jokes.

Below are a few:

.. Fall is Complete …. Tragic End in the gutter to once a spirited public servant ….. Epitaph to when you sell your soul …. ##KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/xpvPuK2qTy — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) November 7, 2019

How I deal with anyone who gets in mawe… pic.twitter.com/fOgqTy6Qhw — Baba Kayai (@BabaKayai) November 7, 2019

These pictures are disheartening and sad. This man was once a kingpin of a whole community, he’s a medical doctor, the immediate former Senator of Kakamega County. Who or what reduced Boni Khalwale to this? #KibraVotes pic.twitter.com/4tYrxZ8ynm — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) November 7, 2019

Poor Bonny Khalwale, They have reduced you to this . What a SHAME! my friend! WHAT A SHAME! #KibraDecides now you know #ODMUnleashesGoons pic.twitter.com/iHST5o0AH7 — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) November 7, 2019