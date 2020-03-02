Bonfire Adventures to foot artist’s travel expenses to meet Steve Harvey

Collins Omondi Okello, the pencil artist who has become an online sensation overnight with his fine impression of the American comedian Steve Harvey, will have a chance to meet him after Bonfire Adventures offered to pay for his travel expenses.

The piece of art was a headshot of Harvey complete with his signature mustache, smile and wrinkled eyes.

The travel company commented on Collins’ tweet and asked him to share his travel date when he is ready to meet Harvey.

“If you wish to travel to Joburg to meet @IAmSteveHarvey. Talk to @BonfireSafaris with the date and we can make it happen,” Bonfire Adventures tweeted.

Their response followed a tweet by Harvey who has indicated that he is interested in meeting the artist either in Johannesburg or Botswana.

“Now I’m looking for you it would be my honor to have this …. what size is it and I’ll be in Joburg and Botswana soon let’s hook up then,” Harvey tweeted.

Asked why he worked on Harvey’s, Collins told Nairobi News that the American comedian has been an inspiration to him and that the piece was meant for his solo exhibition scheduled later this year.