Bomb scare at Parklands Doctors Park

There has been a bomb scare on Thursday afternoon at Doctors Park in Parklands that saw people being evacuated from the building.

Nairobi News has established that word went around that a bomb had been set up in the 12-story building.

Mary Muthoni, who works on the building, told Nairobi News that people started evacuating the building after they had rumors there was a bomb.

“Currently, people are being evacuated from the building. This is after word went round that there was a bomb that had been placed somewhere in the building,” she said.

Nairobi News has established that the bomb scare was triggered by a note that was left on the fifth floor of the building.

“Alert! Nimeweka explosive kwa building tayari,” the note read.

Currently, bomb experts have been dispatched on various floors of the building to deal with the situation.

A video that is in our possession captured bomb experts dressing up as they prepared to rush into the building as members of the public watched.

More to follow…